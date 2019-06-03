News

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to be seen on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 07:29 PM

MUMBAI: What will happen if Vibhuti Mishra meets superstar Salman Khan? Well, you don’t have to get your imagination running because this has now become a reality! The viewers of &TV’s popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain are in for a huge treat, as Bollywood ‘s bhaijaan, Salman Khan will make an appearance on the show along with the beautiful Katrina Kaif who will be seen promoting their upcoming blockbuster film Bharat. What is even more exciting is, Aasif Sheikh a.k.a Vibhuti will be seen in the eagerly awaited film Bharat alongside Salman. Salman and Aasif will reunite in this film after 12 long years. The two share an extremely close bond having worked in several movies together in the past.

The hilarious episode will see Vibhuti’s quest to land a job of a journalist on the only condition that he succeeds in getting Salman and Katrina’s interview who are visiting Kanpur for their film Bharat’s promotion. An over confident Vibhuti reaches the venue with his novice camera crew of Tika, Tillu and Malkhan and requests Salman for an interview to which he agrees. Everything goes well and Vibhuti is on cloud nine having cracked this huge interview.

Talking about the sequence with Salman and his bonding with the superstar, Aasif Sheikh said, “Salman and I go way back and our friendship has grown over the past 28 years. We’ve worked in the day and partied at night; that’s the kind of camaraderie we share. Even for this particular sequence on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai we didn’t need a script. The viewers will see a pure and candid conversation which is in the form of an interview. I am glad that we’ve reunited again for a film like Bharat and I hope the audience showers their love on us.”

Viewers brace yourself for an exciting and rib-tickling episode which will be a paisa vasool entertainer! 

Tags > Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, TV show, &TV’s, Bollywood actor, Aasif Sheikh, Tika, Tillu, Malkhan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days