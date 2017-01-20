Hot Downloads

Salman Khan to boycott Bigg Boss 10 finale?

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2017 01:14 PM

There’s more drama in store in Bigg Boss 10. Now that Swami Om has been approached to be a part of the grand finale, there’s gossip that host and superstar Salman Khan might boycott the show, a leading daily has stated.

The current season focused on commoners vs celebs, a theme that fetched TRPs for Colors due to the various incidents involving self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om and controversial figure Priyanka Jagga.

With the finale being pitted as a lavish affair, will Salman actually miss it? He has openly expressed his displeasure over Swami’s behaviour and had stated that he would give the climax of the series a miss if Swami and his reel daughter Priyanka were invited back on the show.

 

