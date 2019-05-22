News

Salman Khan confirms hosting Bigg Boss 13!

22 May 2019

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss will soon be back with its new season, and according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, commoners will not return this time around. The reason behind this is the poor ratings of Bigg Boss 12. The makers will retain the original format.

Salman Khan is reprising the role of the host again. There were reports about him planning to quit, especially after the last season, but Salman cleared the air around this news.

While talking to a leading publication, the actor said that he would be hosting the upcoming season too.

When asked if he enjoys the format of the reality show, Salman said, 'I don't enjoy it. Endemol and Colors enjoy picking up people and putting them in the house who I have to then deal with. Sometimes I enjoy it, sometimes I don't enjoy it, not at all. But I get to learn a lot from them.'

The new season of Bigg Boss is expected to start from September this year, and we hope it a more interesting than the previous one.

