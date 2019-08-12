Salman Khan invites THIS Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant to Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Now, the wait for season 13 has begun and fans can’t keep calm. Unlike the previous seasons, the upcoming season is not going to be erected in Lonavla.

Salman Khan made an appearance on the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. The episode promo shows Salman Khan inviting the controversial contestant of the show Abhijeet Bichukale to Bigg Boss 13. The superstar Salman Khan made an appearance on Bigg Boss Marathi 2, which is hosted by well-known actor director Mahesh Manjrekar. The promo shows Abhijeet Bichukale dancing to the famous Salman Khan song 'Dekha Hai Pehli Baar' from the superhit film Saajan. Salman Khan is seen enjoying his time on the show and also says that Abhijeet Bichukale must join the Bigg Boss 13 show.