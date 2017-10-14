Bigg Boss 11 has become a show that is in the news for all the wrong reasons. the makers have made it out to be an out and out voyeuristic exploration of sorts. Contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s lovey-dovey moments in the house became a talk of the town.On the other hand, Akash Dadlani can be seen running behind the new member of the house, Lucinda Nicholas.

Lucinda is an Australian film actress and model and is also one among the four ‘padosis’ of the Bigg Boss 11 house, who was welcomed into the main house a couple of days ago but someone, who is very much impressed with Lucinda is the self proclaimed rapper Akash Dadlani.

Akash Dadlani is head over heels for Lucinda. However we really don't kow whther this is love or lust? Because at the end of the day Dadlani wants to taste Lucinda's succulent lips. In the unseen footage, which was not aired on the television, Akash Dadlani was heard talking to Shilpa Shinde that he wants to kiss Lucinda’s lips. He even went on to say that he wants to try and taste Lucinda’s lips. the entire conversation left Shilpa pretty embarrashed and sheepish for a while.

however, this was not the only instance when a desire of such kind was expressed by our very own fake accent laden Sindhi brother; there was one more episode in which Akash again expressed his wish to kiss Lucinda. In the Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss 11, Akash was seen talking about Lucinda's soft succulent and full lips. it happened when Lucinda was working out, she was all sweaty and panting, when Akash asked her to pout. Akash was also too upfront about the

fact hat he wished to kiss Lucinda but she gave deaf ears to his rantings.

Well, it is for all to see whther the bonding between the two will burgeon into a relationship or not but as of now, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Salman Khan is quite upset with Akash's salacious behaviour and his flagrant display of it. Yes, the superstar host lost his temper on Akash during the weekend ka vaar episode and asked him to behave himself and stop making vulgar comments on the family show.

Catch all the drama in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11!

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are safe from this week’s eviction while Jyoti Kumari, Sapna Choudhry, and Sshvani Durga are still in danger zone.