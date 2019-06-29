News

Salman Khan puts forward THIS condition on Nach Baliye 9 couples

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jun 2019 04:48 PM

MUMBAI: Ever since the news of Bollywood biggie Salman Khan's intervention as producer for celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been out, the audience has been eagerly waiting for its premiere.

The exciting theme of getting exes dance together in show has also escalated the excitement level.

The promos of Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh with their respective exes (not revealed) are out and had received a good response from the audience.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure a spicy and entertaining show with a handful of controversies, courtesy its theme.

In order to build up excitement for the show, the makers have included a clause refraining the participants to talk about show to any media portal.

Well, from an insider, TellyChakkar has also learned that the couples participating in the show are also refrained from making appearances and performances in the presence of the media.

Well, all that secrecy makes us very curious!

Are you guys excited to watch the show? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

