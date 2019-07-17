Salman Khan REVEALS his role in Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is soon set to return to the television screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. The excitement has escalated because of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s involvement. Yes, Season 9 is being produced by him, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting. Also, this season will star not just real life couples, but also exes.



The ninth season will be hosted by famous television personality Manish Paul and the judge panel will comprise of beautiful Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and talented choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Speaking about Salman Khan, a lot of speculations have been made about whether he will be a judge on the show or a host, but nothing was confirmed till now. Today, the makers released a new promo in which Salman reveals that he is only the producer of the show. The caption of the video reads: “2 din mein, jab ayenge ye janab, to zaroor utrenge sabke naqaab! #NachBaliye9 This Friday at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar @beingsalmankhan.”



Take a look below: