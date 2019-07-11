News

Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye 9 to have a THREE DAY grand premiere episode

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 05:31 PM

MUMBAI: Dance lovers can’t keep calm as the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is returning to television screens with a new season and a new format. Also, Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by none other than Bollywood star Salman Khan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting and spicy. This season will feature not just real life couples, but also exes. 

Salman is ensuring that the show gets a huge opening. For this, the actor will be seen gracing the grand premiere show. Also, as per a report in DNA, the grand premiere show will last for three days. The report also mentioned that there will be former couples and current duos battling it out for the prize. The stakes are also very high this season. The contestants of the last season will be seen introducing the couples of season 9 and the opening episode promises to be super fun. 

According to a report in DNA, “Salman feels that this season has a unique concept and there is tremendous curiosity among the audiences. So, he has decided to break the rules and present the premier three days in a row for the first week. This season has imbibed many creative inputs from the superstar.”


Nach Baliye 9 is slated to go on air on July 19, 2019, from 8 PM onwards. Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below. 
