Salman Khan’s video gets leaked from Nach Baliye 9 sets

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is soon set to return to television screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by none other than Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar is likely to be a part of the opening episode which will take off on Star Plus on 19th July 2019.

Now, a video has been leaked. According to SpotboyE, apparently, this rehearsed video of the star shows him speaking in a pretty casual tone as he states that he is about to unravel all the mysteries surrounding him so far.

In the video, the actor can be seen narrating a dialogue, “Har koi mujhe koi murder mystery samajhkar mujhe solve karne ko nikalta hai. Life mein mujhe ab tak kya kya sunnke ko nahi mila.

Salman ne ki apni shaadi ki taareek announce

Apni shaadi ke sawaal par, Salman fir bhadke reporter par

Kya Salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke saath?

Kaun hai woh badnaseeb jo hain Salman ka asli pyaar?

Itne saare sawaal, aur koi jawaab nahi. Soch raha hu ke ab inn tamaam sawaalon ke tamaam jawaab de hi daalu”

Are you excited for Nach Baliye Season 9?