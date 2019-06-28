News

Salman Khan to unveil the contestants of Nach Baliye 9

28 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Ever since we have heard about Nach Baliye 9 hitting our television screens soon, the audience has been busy speculating about the participants. Salman Khan is one of the producers of the popular dance reality show this time.

The unique theme of bringing ex-couples together as contestants for the show has also raised many eyebrows.

Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh’s respective promos have hit the screen, raising the excitement level of viewers. However, their exes (Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli respectively) have not been revealed yet.

Now, the latest update is that Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan will introduce all the couples of Nach Baliye 9.

Furthermore, Raveena Tandon has been finalized to judge the show.

Are you excited to watch Nach Baliye 9? Post your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

