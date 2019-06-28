News

Salman Khan's cycle ride sans helmet makes fans angry

MUMBAI : Superstar Salman Khan has shared a video of himself cycling on the busy roads of Mumbai, urging fans to value time. Instead some of the netizens slammed the "Dabanng" actor for not wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle.

Sporting black shorts and a T-shirt, Salman is seen riding a cycle on a road in a zig zag manner.

"Time flies very fast...Learn how to appreciate it," Salman captioned the video.

But the 53-year-old actor's video did not go down well with Twitteratis.

Some of the social media users even tweeted to Mumbai Police to take action against Salman for not following traffic rules.

One user wrote: "Mumbai Police please check this...He is riding zig zag."

Another one commented: "Big fan but not setting a good example of safety here. Where is the protection gear and why promote driving cutting dangerously into traffic?"

"Cycling in the middle of the road. Putting everyone in danger," a netizen wrote.

Another wrote: "Bhai aise cut maroge toh ek aur case bann jayega."

(SOURCE : IANS) 

 

