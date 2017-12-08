Hot Downloads

Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Salman to LASH OUT at Arshi for disrespecting Shilpa's mom?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Dec 2017 08:15 PM

Emotions ran emok in the last episode of Colors' flagship reality show Bigg Boss yesterday like never before. However, despite knowing that they have got golden opportunity to meet their family after a very long time, the contestants still managed to pick fights. Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan indulged into a heated argument.

It all started with a misunderstanding or we can say Arshi’s deliberate attempt to stay in the limelight. Here’s what happened exactly.

For the freeze task, Arshi Khan’s father was the first visitor. As soon as he arrived, he met everyone with a smile. He personally went to each one and commented something good about them. However, he mistakenly called Shilpa Shinde ‘Hina Khan’, and realised it only when he saw Hina. Apologising to Shilpa, he told her that she is going strong and that she should handle the kitchen again. He also asked Arshi to change her hairstyle and respect Salman Khan.

After he left, Arshi blamed Shilpa for giving her father weird looks. Shilpa who was shocked by this accusation and said that Arshi has lost her mind. Shilpa told her that the look she is talking about was momentary because her father had addressed her as Hina.

However, Arshi who wasn't ready to buy any of Shilpa's explanations went on to abuse and insult Shilpa Shinde. That's when Vikas Gupta intervened and urged her to stay positive and not spread negativity as family members were visiting the glass walled mansion. Arshi then called Vikas thali ka baigan! This further heated up the argument.

Arshi claimed she would misbehave with Shilpa’s family member. When Shilpa’s mom entered the house, Arshi did not greet Shilpa’s mother. While all the housemates gathered to greet Shilpa’s mother, Arshi went to the kitchen.

Well, despite that, Shilpa’s mother said ‘goodbye’ and ‘all the best’ to Arshi before leaving from Bigg Boss 11 house. Well, now we are expecting Salman Khan to reprimand her during this Weekend Ka Vaar episode!

Salman Khan always says, “do whatever you want to do man but don’t trouble your mom.” Well, this is not going to go well with the host, for sure.

The Twitterati too went beserk and spewed hatred against her on the social media. Take a look!

Tags > Salman Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Bigg Boss11, Colors,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top