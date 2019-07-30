‘Salman offered me Dabangg while I was working as an audience manager’, reveals Sonakshi on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Sonakshi was allotting seats to the audiences when Salman discovered her and cast her for the superhit Bollywood film Dabangg which happened to be her debut movie as well. Actress Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Badshah were caught on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show sharing their funniest tales and deepest secrets, enjoying the tickling jokes Kapil cracked. The two visited the show to promote their upcoming comedy-drama ‘Khandani Shafakhana’ and while sharing insights from the movie, she also shared the story of how she got her role in the Salman Khan movie Dabangg.

Sonakshi was previously seen in blockbuster movies like Lootera, Ittefaq, Akira, Rowdy Rathore and the list goes on, but acting was never on her list until Salman showed faith in her. The actress always had a heavy built and thus never thought of getting into acting. She was working as an audience manager in a fashion show when Salman discovered her. In conversation with Kapil, Sonakshi Sinha revealed, “I was at a fashion show working as an audience manager and Salman was sitting in the audience. He already knew that I was Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter and he came to me humbly and suggested me to lose weight as he looked forward to casting me in his movie.” She further shared her conversation with Salman by saying, “I was extremely elated and seeing me excited, he jokingly asked me to treat him to celebrate this news but I only had Rs. 3000 in my wallet. Yes! Imagine the star asking for a treat and I was having only Rs. 3000 that too what I earned from that fashion show.”

This day still stands clear in her mind and that was the day, when she dedicated herself to lose weight and now what she has achieved is not hidden from anyone. Further in the show, Sonakshi would be seen making revelations about her style icon in the industry who is Ranveer Singh and will also share that who in the industry she thinks is the fittest among all actors.

