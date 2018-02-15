Salman, Sanam and Mohena to perform in the grand finale and 10th anniversary of Dance India Dance

Mumbai: Zee TV’s Dance India Dance season 6 is nearing to its finale. The iconic cult show, which made contestants' passion for dance their profession and gave birth to rising choreographers in the country, will soon announce its season 6 winner.

Along with the grand finale, the makers will also celebrate 10 years of dance and entertainment.

To double up the excitement, makers have roped in Dance India Dance’s ex contestants Mohena Kumari, Sanam Johar and Salman Y Khan to perform in the finale.

Mohena will perform on ‘Dhi Varra’, Sanam to shake a leg on ‘Hawaayein’ and Salman will dance perform on ‘Malhari’. Also, their culmination act will be on the song ‘Bezubaan.’

The finale will air this Sunday (18 February).