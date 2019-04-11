Salman Shaikh joins Zee TV’s Aghori

MUMBAI:
Zee TV will soon launch its new supernatural thriller Aghori. The show is produced by Essel Vision and will feature Gaurav Chopra, Parag Tyagi and Simran Kaur in the lead roles.
According to our sources, Parag and Gaurav both will be seen in the roles of an Aghori.
As per the plot, Kamakshi (Simran) is blessed with a special power. If she scarifies her life in front of an Aghori, the person will become immortal. Hence, Rudranath (Parag) tries every possible way to influence Kamakshi.
We have learned that actor Salman Shaikh, who was last seen in Ishq Subhan Allah, has been roped in for the show. He will play Kamakshi’s flamboyant brother.
Salman confirmed being a part of the show.
The show will also feature actors Eva Grover and Charu Mehra. We have already reported about Malhar Pandya and Poulmi Das being a part of it (Read here
: Malhar Pandya and Poulmi Das in Zee TV’s Aghori
).
