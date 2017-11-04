The Colors' flagship reality series Bigg Boss produced by EndemolShine is seeing new twists, scathing conspiracies, mind boggling revelations with every daybreak.

The tension between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta was pretty apparent right from day one. To this very day it continues to exist, it's just turned a bit too murky now.

Our very own Bhabhiji aka Shilpa is playing the gay very well and she is in no mood to pardon the Lost boy productions' head Vikas Gupta. And Vikas is clearly too much bogged down with all the pressure especially because of all the dirty accusations that have been hurled by the former. He has broken down on a number of occasions in the glass walled mansion and he has also tried to run away from the BB house twice. Recently we even saw him pleading with Bigg Boss in the confession room so that he lets him go. He was even ready to pay RS 2 crore as compensation.

This happened when Shilpa Shinde once again had the temerity to refer to his casting couch incident on the show.

And today, in the weekend ka vaar episode Salman Khan lashed out at Shilpa stating that it was not right on her part to bring up the casting couch incident on national TV yet again. He also said that making such comments on national TV is a very big thing and that if casting couch really would have existed in the industry, he would not have spared people who have been doing this. The actor hinted at the very non-existence of it!

However, not for once did Salman raise his voice on Shilpa. He spoke to her very politely and also said that she has been playing the game very nicely.

What do you guys think about the entire fiasco? As far as Salman's stance on the very existence of casting couch is concerned, it is a bit too far fetched especially with so many mainstream actresses talking about this existence in the industry.

