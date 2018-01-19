Home > Tv > Tv News
Salman is supportive of whatever I do: Maniesh Paul

19 Jan 2018
Actor Maniesh Paul, who has made his singing debut with the song "Harjai" along with Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, says superstar Salman Khan has been very supportive of whatever he does.

"Salman sir has been really supportive every time in whatever I have done. Yes, I had a song (in mind) and generally spoke to him and he said, 'Yes, you should sing professionally. Why not' ... He's bhaijaan and he is always there in whatever I do. He is very supportive.

"I do share a lot of things with him and he is always there for me," Maniesh shared.

"Harjai", presented by T-Series, is composed and penned by Sachin Gupta.

Talking about his equation with Iulia, he said: "Singing with Iulia was amazing. I think Iulia is a great singer. The notes she can touch goes really high. It's amazing."

Maniesh says recording a song with Iulia, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the "Dabangg" star, was a "lot of fun".

When asked how did he come up with an idea to come out with a single, he said, "I used to like singing. I used to sing for my school and college. I won a lot of competitions there... I never thought taking it up professionally, but yes, I thought why not give it a try. Everybody has been saying that I should sing. So I was like 'Okay, here I am'. I am not a trained singer. I sing passionately." 
