There is something juicy, spicy and worth gossiping in the Bigg Boss house every season and this season saw that in abundance. From the fist fights, to the homosexuality taunts, to the casting couch revelations to the infidelity of partners. The Colors' reality show has seen it all this season.

Another common thread in all the seasons of the EndemolShine produced reality series is the public displays of affection. This season Bandgi and Puneesh are the two "love birds" who make no qualms about cozying up together whenever time permits. Bandgi was earlier said to be in a relationship with Dennis Nagpal but then things changed once she entered the glass walled mansion and is currently is head over heels in love with Puneesh Sharma. Such was the impact of their onscreen romance that Dennis became indignant and broke up with the lady on social media and openly criticised her for being an infidel.

However, there was barely any effect on Bandgi as she is completely unaware of what transpired outside the four walls of the glass walled mansion. The country is now witnessing the romance between Puneesh and Bandgi on the reality series. Apparently, the things in between the two have started to break all bars. Their love can't seem to contain itself and it keeps spurting out in bits and pieces, sometimes with Puneesh massaging Bandgi's back and at times hugging her tight for a long time at a stretch.

Recently, the two of them were spotted trying to get intimate after the lights in the house were turned off. The duo made a plan to get up close and personal in the bathroom. They made their way towards the bathroom in order to cosy up. When things started heating up between the two. They thought the camera will not catch any of their actions. On the contrary, the cameras turned towards them and they immediately controlled their surging desires and collected themselves.

In the Weekend ka vaar episode to be aired today, Salman Khan indirectly taunted the two of them without taking their names. He said, everyone in the house should remember that there are cameras at every nook and corner in the house and the housemates should be very careful about it. They should not do anything untoward because the entire country will then be a witness to their act. This taunt was directed towards the late night episode of the duo.

For more such gossips and updates, keep a tab on TellyChakkar.