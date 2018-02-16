Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Salman talks about his distaste for below-the-belt comedy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2018 11:00 AM

Superstar Salman Khan says he loves a clean comedy show, which "doesnt hit below the belt".

"I had a great time while shooting for the 'Comedy High School'. It is a clean comedy show, which is funny, but importantly doesn't hit below the belt. I never felt awkward even for a moment," Salman said in a statement. 

Salman will feature in the premiere episode of "Comedy High School" which will air on Discovery JEET on Saturday. 

The show, hosted by Ram Kapoor, presents a light-hearted take on society, culture, education and current affairs through a classroom-based set up. 

It also features actors Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Krishna Bhatt, Jasmeet Bhatia and Deepak Dutta.

Talking about the star cast, Salman said: "Actors like Ram Kapoor, Gopal Dutt have their own style which has never been explored before on television. I have a feeling that the show will deeply engage with the fans across the country."

Tags > Salman Khan, comedy show, below-the-belt comedy, Comedy High School, Discovery JEET,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Femina Beauty Awards 2018

Red Carpet: Femina Beauty Awards 2018
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Shaminn
Shaminn
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Hrithik Roshan
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days