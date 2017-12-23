Salman - the most expensive chorus singer on The Voice India Kids!

Salman Khan’s love for kids is quite evident to not just his fans but anyone who remotely knows about him. So, it was an overwhelming experience for everyone on the set of The Voice India Kids to see the star mingle with the kids and oblige their requests. As he sat through the performances, Coach Palak’s contestant Shreemoyi Mondal chose to perform on the iconic number - Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Surprised that she chose her own mentor’s song, everyone was eager to hear the little one’s rendition.

While Shreemoyi crooned the chartbuster, her fellow contestants supported her on chorus. The energy was so high and the environment was so mesmerising that Salman himself walked up to the children on chorus and joined them wholeheartedly. And he didn’t just stop there! Salman made the moment ‘yaadgaar’ by performing the signature step from the movie leaving the crowd in a frenzy.

Said Jay Bhanushali, “Salman Khan is a true Rockstar! I think we have created a record of sorts for having the most expensive star of Bollywood as a chorus singer for a contestant on Voice. Had a wonderful time shooting with him. The entire set was functioning on different energy levels.”

As little Shreemoyi awaited comments from the coaches, Salman was quick to add, “The way you sang was better than the original singer. If you don’t believe me then let both of you sing together and we will know the result.”

Amidst a huge round of cheer from the audience, Coach Palak joined Shreemoyi on stage and sang the song with her. On a serious note, Palak completely agreed with her mentor Salman and was heard saying that Shreemoyi actually did perform better than her!

It was a pleasant surprise for everyone to see so much talent on one stage.