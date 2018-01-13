Home > Tv > Tv News
Salman Yusuf Khan choreographs 'Bigg Boss' finale acts

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2018
Choreographer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan says he is enjoying the entire process of choreographing the acts for "Bigg Boss 11" finale.

"'Bigg Boss' is a huge platform and I am enjoying the entire process of choreographing the act for Season 11 finale. I have worked really hard in the ideation part and, with the help of all the contestants in the house, we are surely going to entertain the audience," Salman said in a statement.

"I have followed the entire season to incorporate the mannerism of each contestant and their characteristics and equation with each other. It's a great feeling that people are looking forward to it," he added.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the show "Bigg Boss 11" is aired on Colors TV. The top four include Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde. The finale will air on Sunday.

Evicted contestants like Arshi Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma will be coming back to perform in the grand finale episode

(Source: IANS)

