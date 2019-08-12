Saloni Daini aka Gangu Bai of TV bags Gul Khan’s next?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates about Gul Khan’s new show Raaz Mahal, which will soon launch on Star Plus.

We reported about actor Vikram Singh Chauhan and Kaleerien fame Aditi Sharma being finalized to play the leads in the show

Kaleerein fame Aditi Sharma paired opposite Vikram Singh Chauhan in Star Plus' Raaz Mahal

Now, the latest we have heard is that young and chirpy actress Saloni Daini, who is known for playing the role of Gangu Bai in Comedy Circus Mahasangram, is in talks for the show. Saloni is among the most talented child actors. She is well known for her comic timing and has performed with stalwarts such as Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

We could not get through to Saloni for her comment.

Horror series Raaz Mahal will also feature actors namely Jaswinder Gardner and Jaswant Menaria playing pivotal roles

Jaswinder Gardner and Jaswant Menaria roped in for Gul Khan's next titled Raaz Mahal

