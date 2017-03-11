Hot Downloads

Saloni Daini to appear on 'MTV Big F Season 2'

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2017 01:45 PM

Popular child comedienne Saloni Daini has been roped in to appear in the upcoming TV show "MTV Big F Season 2".

The show delves into the psyche of Indian women to explore their hidden desires in order to give them the confidence to break free of societal taboos and claim their desires and their bodies.

Saloni, 15, will be seen in the first episode of the show, which will tell the story of a coy girl and her cheating fiance.

"It feels great to be back on TV, especially with a show like ‘MTV Big F'. I have always had the image of a kid on TV, but now with ‘Big F' I think audiences will be able to see me in a different light," Saloni said in a statement.

Saloni, who will be joined by Shantanu Maheshwari and Cherry Mardia on the show, will be seen as Cherry's younger sister.

"I am playing the bride's younger sister, the role is different from what I have done in the past," she said.

Saloni became a household name after appearing on the comedy show "Comedy Circus".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Saloni Daini, MTV Big F Season 2, TV show, Shantanu Maheshwari, Cherry Mardia,

