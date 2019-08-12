Saltanat to die in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera?

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat's show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera will showcase a shocking twist.

It was earlier seen that Kaynaat takes Saltanat’s place in Zaroon’s life.

Miyajaan and Zainab come to know about this big truth.

Kaynaat kills Miyajaan, while Zainab keeps quiet as per Kaynaat’s orders, who threatens to kill her otherwise.

Zaroon feels bad for Kaynaat, as she is in a coma, and the doctor reveals that she is close to dying.

Zaroon feels guilty because he believes that he is responsible for her condition, but in reality, the person on her death bed is Saltanat.

Zaroon tries to wake Saltanat up and discusses their first meet. He feels a connection with her.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.