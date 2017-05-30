Samay to go nude in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

Sony Entertainment Television’s thriller-drama Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Ltd) rules the audience’s hearts by its ever intense performances and gripping story!

The show’s main cast includes Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, Aneri Vajani, Piyush Sahdev and a few more.

Up till now, as you must have seen that Arjun (Kushal Tandon) is warned by Maya (Jennifer Winget) to not meet Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) ever again. Arjun informs Vandana (Swati Shah) and Saanjh that Maya is pregnant, while on the other hand Maya conspires to kill Saanjh.

As per our sources, in the coming episodes, Samay (Piyush Sahdev) who is madly in love with Maya, will ask her to meet him. She will hold him off for some time but eventually agree to meet.

That’s not it. In a very vividly intense scene, before he goes to meet Maya, Samay is going to be seen partially naked where he fills the bath tub with water and momentarily drowns himself. As fully monty wouldn't be possible on Indian TV, the actor will only be seen partly naked.

Woah!? Exciting, isn’t it?

What is he conspiring? What will be his next step to gain Maya’s love?

Guess you’ll have to keep watching the show!

When we we called Piyush, he refused to talk about it!