Actress Sambhavana Seth who had participated in Bigg Boss Season 2 has recently shared her opinion on a social media platform regarding the current season. According to Sambhavana in this video, Hina is being cornered by the housemates and she feels she too would have reacted in a similar manner. In fact, as per the video Sambhavana questions Aakash about his attitude and asks who is he to be questioning Hina's celebrity status. Coming back to the show, Hina, as we know it, has been unanimously called the strongest contender in the house because of which the inmates have been nominating her as well. First Arshi, then Aakash and now Puneesh and Bandagi, various commoners have been picking fights with the actress for their screen space. Is this their strategy to remain in the house? It comes to us as no surprise as Hina is by far the most popular contestant locked up in the house with 8 years of a successful fiction show on television in her kitty. Link To Video: https://instagram.com/p/BaqzBPvHiRU/