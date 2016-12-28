Sambhavna, Karishma turn judges for a reality show; Pritam to host

Big Magic is all set to roll out the new season of BIG Memsaab this New Year (2017).

The talent reality show provides housewives from Central India a platform to showcase their skills, personality, creativity and talent.

We have exclusive information that popular actress Sambhavna Seth and Karishma Tanna will be seen judging the show and Pritam Singh will be hosting it.

This will be the eight season of the series and will launch on 9 January. It is expected to take the 5.30pm slot and air Monday to Sunday.

The show is being produced by Film Lion Entertainment.

The actors have already started shooting for the reality show.

When we contacted Sambhavna, she confirmed the development.