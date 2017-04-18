Hot Downloads

News

Same pinch! Nisha to take Jhanvi’s avatar in Woh Apna Sa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2017 07:50 PM

Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa (Alchemy Production) is all set to bring unlimited dose of drama for its viewers.

The upcoming track would revolve around Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) and Nisha (Riddhi Dogra). Nisha will play her next move to portray Jhanvi’s image in a negative light in front of Jindal family.

So what is her next plan?

Well, this time Nisha would dress up like Jhanvi and go to Baba Saa (Vikram Sahu) to put some eye drops. As Baba Saa will not be able to see Nisha clearly, she will pretend to be Jhanvi, and say bad words about her.

She will go on say that I (Jhanvi) have ulterior motives to take away Jindal’s property and money.

Will this move of Nisha create new trouble for Jhanvi?

When we contacted Riddhi, she shared, “It is an interesting track coming up for which viewers should wait and watch. I would only add that viewers will surely enjoy this upcoming twist.”

Checkout the above picture of Disha and Riddhi posing gracefully!

