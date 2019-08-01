Sameer and Naina exit Mumbai; solve Mama's bankruptcy problem in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will showcase interesting twists and turns.



It was earlier seen that Mamaji back-stabbed Sameer and took over his entire business.



Sameer thus decided to pursue his acting career and came to Mumbai with Naina.



Now, shockingly, Mamaji calls Sameer and declares his bankruptcy.



Sameer feels bad on hearing this and is in a major dilemma whether to help him out.



Sameer thus discuss the same with Naina, who tells Sameer that they should return home.



Sameer and Naina will be seen returning to their old home and joining the family business.