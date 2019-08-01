News

Sameer and Naina exit Mumbai; solve Mama's bankruptcy problem in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 07:55 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will showcase interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Mamaji back-stabbed Sameer and took over his entire business.

Sameer thus decided to pursue his acting career and came to Mumbai with Naina.

Now, shockingly, Mamaji calls Sameer and declares his bankruptcy.

Sameer feels bad on hearing this and is in a major dilemma whether to help him out.

Sameer thus discuss the same with Naina, who tells Sameer that they should return home.

Sameer and Naina will be seen returning to their old home and joining the family business.

Tags > Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Sony TV, stabbed Sameer, bankruptcy, dilemma whether, Interesting Twists, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

past seven days