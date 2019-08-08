News

Sameer and Naina organize their daughter's naming ceremony in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

08 Aug 2019 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will showcase interesting drama.

Sameer and Naina have faced a lot of ups and downs in their life.

Finally, they succeed as writers and even buy their own house in Mumbai.

Sameer gifts Naina his nani’s saree, and they perform the grihapravesh in their new house.

Subsequently, the couple organizes their daughter's naming ceremony.

Meanwhile, Preeti too delivers a baby boy.

Is this Sameer and Naina's happily ever after?

past seven days