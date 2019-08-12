Sameer and Naina to relive their school days in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, which has garnered a huge fan following, is nearing its end.



The show is inspired by the real-life love story of producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal and will air its last episode on 16th August.



Today happens to be the last day of shoot .



Like most shows, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will end on a happy note. Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) have been blessed with a baby girl, whom they have named Suman Maheshwari.



Soon, viewers will witness Sameer and Naina visiting their school in Ahmedabad. They will relive the golden days spent in school and reminisce about how they met and fell in love.



The audience can also look forward to Sameer, Naina Munna, Pandit, Preeti, and Swati reuniting.



Fans who are disappointed with the show ending can smile, as the makers will soon launch the new season of the show.



Although it is not clear whether Randeep and Ashi will be retained in the second installment, we are sure that it will be equally interesting and entertaining.



Stay tuned for more updates.