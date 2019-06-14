News

Sameer and Naina to relocate so that they can overcome their problems in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 10:11 AM

Mumbai : In the upcoming twist of Sony TV show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai viewers will get to witness interesting drama.

It was earlier seen that Rakesh meets with small accident where he fractures his leg.

Rakesh is very upset with Sameer and Naina as they address him mad.

Adding more drama to the same, Sameer and Naina face one more trouble that is leakage due to rain.

Water starts dripping from the ceiling where it becomes very difficult for them to stay in the same house.

Thus, Sameer, Naina and Rakesh thus decide to relocate and seek helps from Preeti.

It will be interesting see once they shift into Preeti’s house what all obstacles they will have to face.

Tags > Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Randeep Rai, Ashi Singh, Sony TV, Sony Entertainment, Randeep Rai fan clubs, Ashi Singh fan club, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai Written Update, SonyLIV,

past seven days