Sameer and Naina to relocate so that they can overcome their problems in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai

Mumbai : In the upcoming twist of Sony TV show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai viewers will get to witness interesting drama.

It was earlier seen that Rakesh meets with small accident where he fractures his leg.

Rakesh is very upset with Sameer and Naina as they address him mad.

Adding more drama to the same, Sameer and Naina face one more trouble that is leakage due to rain.

Water starts dripping from the ceiling where it becomes very difficult for them to stay in the same house.

Thus, Sameer, Naina and Rakesh thus decide to relocate and seek helps from Preeti.

It will be interesting see once they shift into Preeti’s house what all obstacles they will have to face.