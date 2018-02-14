Sameer and Naina reveal their favorite 90s' couples

Mumbai: No matter how many movies we watch, only few of them make a mark in the memory of the viewers. Outstanding screenplay, gripping script and powerful dialogues drew the viewers in hordes to the cinema halls. One major factor that influenced people was the presence of their favourite onscreen couples. The stars would sparkle and dazzle on the big screen with their sizzling chemistry and entertain audiences. Similarly, the lovable couple - Naina (Ashi Singh) and Sameer (Randeep Rai) from the most loved television show of Sony Entertainment Television – Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai rekindles the evergreen romance of the 90s. Both the actors have listed below 5 of their favorite jodis from the hit romantic flicks of the 90s era -

Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor

Can any 90s kid ever forget the iconic ‘Chandni’ song and the ever-youthful Rishi Kapoor grooving to it in the snow-capped mountains along with Sridevi? The cheerful couple always made audiences line up outside houseful cinema halls to watch them multiple times. Be it Chandni or Nagin, the mischievous mannerisms of Sri Devi and the twinkle in her eyes made everyone fall in love with her. Sameer is a stylish guy who impresses girls with his flair and cinematic dressing sense. Similar to Rishi Kapoor, right?

Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan

Qayamat se Qayamat Tak is a cult movie that gave the youngsters serious relationship goals. The youthful love story coupled with melodious romantic songs enamoured audiences all over. Teenagers hummed the songs and vowed to stay true to each other’s love watching them onscreen. Naina’s simplicity on the show resonates with the simple, girl next door image of the characters played by Juhi in movies during the 90s. Stealing a glance and smiling to yourself, remember that one?

Madhuri Dikshit and Aamir Khan

Heartthrobs of the cinema lovers, both Madhuri and Aamir have been one of the best looking onscreen jodis. They effortlessly danced their way to the hearts of the audiences who copied their looks and hairstyles. Their photos adorned the books of college going youngsters across the nation. Aamir Khan’s hairstyle influenced the entire breed of college goers, Sameer’s look is also fashioned on similar lines which evokes nostalgia as viewers get entertained with the light-hearted love story.

Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka

A teenage love story that described puppy love and a competitive spirit. Ideal story of friends turning into lovers, Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka were the epitome of love icons for youth. The cute Ayesha in piggy tails and lean Aamir in his lean avatar were the ideal high school sweethearts. Ayesha Jhulka and Naina resemble each other in multiple aspects – Dressing sense, piggy tails, studious and girl next door image. Need we say more?

Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal

The one movie wonder – Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal redefined love in the 90s. With soulful renditions and emotional overtones, they influenced millions of countrymen and the movie is still considered as one of the most remarkable love epics of the 90s. The tumultuous love story between both the actors does resonate with the story of Naina and Sameer as it encompasses affection, heartbreak and fondness towards each other.