Sameer and Naina’s emotional breakdown in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is high on drama, as Sameer and Naina are having difficulties adjusting in a city like Mumbai.

Sameer goes for his first audition at the director’s office but gets insulted for his poor performance.

In the upcoming episode, Sameer returns home.

His dreams have been shattered. He is devastated and shares the entire story with Naina.

She also feels terrible about the situation, and the two have an emotional breakdown.

It will be interesting to see how Naina becomes Sameer’s support system.