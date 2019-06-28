Sameer and Naina’s secret to be REVEALED in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been gaining immense love from the audiences.

Ardent viewers can look forward to a big revelation in the coming episodes.

The show will air a special Holi sequence, during which Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina’s (Ashi Singh) secret will be revealed in front of the society members.

Our sources inform us that during the Holi celebration, Sameer happens to drink bhang and gets high. Under the influence of bhang, Sameer reveals that he and Naina are married and were hiding the truth from the society members.

How will they react on hearing the truth? Will they forgive them?

Stay tuned for more updates.