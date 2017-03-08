Sameer Arora, Shamata Anchan bond over tea

Actors Shamata Anchan and Sameer Arora, who are currently seen as Myra and Kabir in TV show "Bin Kuch Kahe", often spend time with the crew over tea while shooting in Jaipur.



"Though I prefer my green tea most of the time, the tea stall is our favourite spot and a cup of refreshing tea is just what one needs between our shots," Shamata said in a statement.



"We all have been here together for a long time now and we have spoken our hearts out and bonded over innumerable cups of tea. Tea has been our stress-buster amidst all the work," she added.



Sameer said: "The tea stall just outside our sets has been our saviour and we invariably find ourselves rushing to it for a cuppa once we call it a wrap. We often talk about upcoming films to watch together, restaurants to visit in Jaipur, how much we all miss our families."



"Bin Kuch Kahe" is aired on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)