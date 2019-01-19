News

Sameer to call off his wedding with Naina?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jan 2019 10:30 AM
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is gaining a lot of popularity. The show has been loved right from the beginning, and now that the protagonists are nearing their eventful association of marriage, viewers just can’t hold their excitement to see how the tracks unfold in the future.

In the current track, Sameer and Naina are engaged despite a lot of issues between the two families owing to their inter-caste marriage. Moreover, Naina’s family thinks that the other daughter of the family, Preeti, will face problems in getting good marriage proposals in the future because of this.

A close source to the project has revealed to us that Sameer will call off his wedding with Naina, as he wants Preeti to be married first.

In addition, considering that Naina and Sameer’s love story is the real love story of producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal, there are high chances that Preeti too, will be married into Sameer’s family.

What do you have to say about the upcoming track? Hit the comments section below.
Tags > Sony TV, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Sameer, Naina, Preeti, Shashi, Sumeet Mittal, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

