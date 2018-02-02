Sameer Dharmadhikari joins Discovery JEET’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: The upcoming channel Discovery JEET’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 stars talented bunch of actors in the show and is now set to welcome another ace thespian.

We are talking about the veteran star Sameer Dharmadhikari who is a very well known face in both TV and Bollywood.

Sameer was last seen in the big budget flick 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and in the TV show 'Peshwa Bajirao' which aired on Sony TV.

According to our sources, Sameer has been roped in to play King Aamer who would belong to an Afghani clan.

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 is a fictional show inspired by the real-life story of 21 brave soldiers of 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army, which defended an army outpost at Saragarhi in the North-West Frontier Province against an onslaught by over 10,000 Pashtun and Orakzai tribals in September 1897.

The show is by Abhimanyu Singh’s Contiloe Pictures Pvt. Ltd. that features Mohit Raina playing the daring soldier who can go to any extent to protect his motherland.

We tried to reach Sameer but he remained unavailable for comment.

Discovery JEET will be launched on 12 February 2018, and the TV series '21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897' will air at 9pm the same day.

We wish Sameer and the entire team of 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi best of luck for their upcoming show!