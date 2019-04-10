News

Sameer gets a NEW JOB in Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 11:34 AM
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is a sweet and simple love story set against the backdrop of the 90s. The era has been captured beautifully. Moreover, the lead couple has great acting skills and share amazing chemistry.

The show will soon witness new drama in its upcoming episodes.

As per the current storyline, Naina is being grilled by Kamlesh Mama and her own family for not being able to make good daal baati. She has also been blamed for being irresponsible on various occasions. However, Sameer now realize his responsibility and takes up a job.

As the episodes progress, Sameer will be seen visiting the office with his uncle. Kamlesh Mama introduces him to his colleagues and boss. In fact, his boss gives him a separate cabin to work in.

However, Kamlesh Mama tells him that he has to learn everything from scratch in order to grow. Hence he should not be given a cabin to work in.
