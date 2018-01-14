Sameer to leave Naina’s house in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai

Sony TV’s teenage drama Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) depicts a simple and ‘uncomplicated’ life due to absence of smart phones and cult fashion marked by high-waist jeans, crop tops, hoop earrings and wedges.

The show starring Ashi Singh and Randeep Rai in lead roles as Naina and Sameer will soon see some intense drama amid Pooja’s wedding preparation.

As we all know, Sameer is put up at Naina’s residence and is trying hard to convince her to forgive him. He will help out in the wedding preparations but his actions will only create further misunderstandings between Naina and him.

A source from the set informs, “Sameer has been trying very hard to ask for forgiveness from Naina. In the upcoming episodes, while the viewers will be hopeful that Naina, at some point, will forgive Sameer, they will be shocked to find his efforts going in vain. Naina will not be convinced enough and the misunderstandings will emerge in such a way that Sameer will have to leave Naina’s home.”

So, for all those who are waiting to know if Naina will forgive Sameer this time, the answer is a ‘NO’. What’s your take on the upcoming track of Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai?