Sameer overwhelmed by Naina's romantic set-up in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

30 Mar 2019 06:05 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is high on drama, as Sameer and Naina have just come from their honeymoon. There is now a romantic track in store for the audience.

Sameer and Naina’s final exams are coming up, and the duo needs to study, but Sameer is not interested in studies. Thus, Naina comes up with an idea.

She arranges a romantic set-up for Sameer, and the latter is overwhelmed when he sees what she has done for him.

Naina then asks Sameer to study, making him upset again. She promises to romance him only if he scores good marks in the exam.

It will be interesting to see if Sameer scores well.
