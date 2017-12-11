Sameer refuses to propose Naina; lands up in a fight in Yeh Un Dinon...

The viewers of Sony TV’s teenage romantic drama, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) already know that Naina (Ashi Singh) and Sameer (Randeep Rai) are on a school picnic in Mount Abu.

According to the current storyline, Sameer has been challenged by a group of friends from his school to propose Naina in a span of one month failing to which he would shave his head. As the episodes proceed, Sameer will realise that Naina is a good soul and he would not want to propose or win her heart under a bet. He would want his love confession to be genuine and hence, he will refuse to fulfill the challenge thrown at him.

Amid this, his rivals will tease and mock him. A hot headed Sameer will land up into a fight with them and after this fiasco; Sameer will decide to confess about the happening to Naina.

A source from the set informs us, “Sameer will also happen to encounter someone and will feel that he knows them. Who are they? Also, how will Naina react to Sameer’s confession?”

Only time will tell!