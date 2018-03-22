Sameer to run away from his house to meet Naina; to get deserted in Yeh Un Dinon...

Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) which chronicles the love story of Sameer and Naina in the 90’s era recently witnessed a few years of leap. And this decision was obviously taken to make the show all the more interesting. Keeping to its promise, the makers have lined up a series of interesting tracks in the daily soap.

For starters, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will now see the separation drama of Sameer (Randeep Raii) and Naina (Ashi Singh). Sameer will start writing letters to Naina from Delhi. Their bond though separated by distance, will grow stronger and the two will become pen pals. Also, after being exploited by his step-family, Sameer will decide to run away from his house to meet Naina.

In the upcoming episodes, Sameer will decide to meet Naina in Ahmedabad and the excited girl will plan a special gift for him.

What do you think of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai?

However, as usual, things won’t go as ideated and the duo will start fighting. In this process, Naina’s problems won’t be addressed and neither will Sameer share about the issueshe has with his grandmother. Furthermore, Naina won’t give him the gift that she brought.

Sadly, with no positive outcome, Sameer will rush back to Delhi, since he has a train to catch.

And his grief doesn’t end here!

When Sameer returns to Delhi, he will get lost in the city he has recently moved to. And ofcourse, GPS wasn’t unavailable in those times so we can understand the problems he will have to face.

How will Sameer find his place? What happens next is something to look forward to.