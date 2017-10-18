Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, is garnering great reviews for its innocent storyline. The show has some really good actors and the audience loves the adorable duo Sameer (Randeep Raii) and Naina (Ashi Singh).

Now this story will be a delight for the loyal viewers of the daily. TellyChakkar has some really interesting scoop on what is going to happen in the coming episodes this week.

According to our source, the upcoming track will see Sameer’s birthday in the grand manner. “He will throw a grand party in one of the most expensive restaurants of that time. The whole birthday sequence will give a nostalgic 90s feeling.”

As the viewers have already seen that Naina is upset with Sameer and both of them are not on talking terms. Our 90s chocolate boy is trying his best to persuade Naina. All his efforts are going in vain because the later is ignoring him.

Latest, on the eve of his anniversary, Sameer will invite Naina personally. He will also be placing a bet with his friends. Raii’s character feels that his girl will come to the party. The bets are already on and if Naina doesn’t come to the party he will have to shave his head.

Yes! Sameer will have to go bald if Naina doesn’t end up coming to the party.

Will Sameer go bald? Is something the viewers will only find out once they watch the episodes of the Shashi-Sumeet Productions.

Keep reading TellyChakkar, for more such updates.