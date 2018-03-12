Mumbai: Sameer-Srishti’s love story to kick-start in Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) currently showcases some fun moments between the characters amid the Holi sequence in the show.

Also, while the viewers have been enjoying the knok-jhok’s between Sameer (Abhishek Kapur) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih), the show will introduce a turning point where their chemistry will bend towards love.

It will so happen that in the Holi party, Sameer will end up lending his jacket to Karan. Srishti, who will be under the influence of bhang will assume Karan to be Sameer (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and will propose to him. Karan would be surprised to find out that Srishti is madly in love with his brother Sameer and will convey this message to him.

After the party, Sameer will confront Srishti about her feelings towards him. Srishti will be in denial at first but will eventually start blushing. Sameer too has profound love for Srishti and with this twist, the duo will embark on a new phase of romance.

Keep reading this space for more updates!



