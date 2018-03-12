Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sameer-Srishti’s love story to kick-start in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2018 05:52 PM

Mumbai: Sameer-Srishti’s love story to kick-start in Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) currently showcases some fun moments between the characters amid the Holi sequence in the show.

Also, while the viewers have been enjoying the knok-jhok’s between Sameer (Abhishek Kapur) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih), the show will introduce a turning point where their chemistry will bend towards love.

It will so happen that in the Holi party, Sameer will end up lending his jacket to Karan. Srishti, who will be under the influence of bhang will assume Karan to be Sameer (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and will propose to him. Karan would be surprised to find out that Srishti is madly in love with his brother Sameer and will convey this message to him.

After the party, Sameer will confront Srishti about her feelings towards him. Srishti will be in denial at first but will eventually start blushing. Sameer too has profound love for Srishti and with this twist, the duo will embark on a new phase of romance.

Keep reading this space for more updates!


Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Abhishek Kapur, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Balaji Telefilms,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Actors who recently QUIT their shows (Part II)

Krip Suri (Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey)
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days