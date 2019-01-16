Sameer to take Preeti’s responsibility in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has been entertaining the audiences for a long time now.

The current track of the show revolves around Sameer and Naina’s engagement. Both the families are facing issues because the families belong to different castes.

In the upcoming show, Sameer visits Naina’s house and tries to convince her family.

A close source to the project said, ‘Naina’s family is quite worried for Preeti’s wedding, as they think that Preeti will also not get marriage proposals from their caste. Sameer will visit Naina’s house and will take Preeti’s responsibility and will ask her family to not stress out because of her.’

Later, Naina’s family is convinced and happily start Sameer and Naina’s wedding preparations.

