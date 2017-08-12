Colors’ popular daily Sasural Simar Ka (Rashami Sharma Telefilms) is known for its exciting twists and turns that keeps the viewers glued to the ongoing episodes.

The loyal viewers of the daily would know how Sameer (Rohan Mehra) has entered the Bharadwaj family with an evil motive to take revenge from Simar (Keerti Kelkar).

Now, we hear that some situations will change his mind to a bright side!

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Sameer will fall in love with Sanjana (Krisann Beretto) so deeply that he will forget his motive to do harm the Bhardwaj family and he will turn positive. The viewers will get to witness some romantic moments between the two.”

When we contacted Rohan, he confirmed the news with us and said, “I think I am lucky to play both the characters in the same show. I enjoy playing grey characters a lot because there is so much to do in it and it enhances your performance and acting skills but then heroes are always positive and getting to do romance scenes along with heroic fighting scenes has its own charm.”

Woah! Are you guys excited for this track?

Do share your thoughts with us.