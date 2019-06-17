News

Sameer to turn ‘samose wala’ in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jun 2019 07:13 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been gaining immense love from the audiences.

Currently, the show revolves around Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) staying in Mumbai in order to fulfil Sameer’s dream of becoming an actor.

In the upcoming episodes, Sameer after facing lot of rejections, joins an acting class to polish his skills. In the class, he is asked to enact different types of characters, including that of a samosa seller.

To understand the character well, Sameer actually opens a stall outside his acting class. This helps him understand  the chharacter in depth.

Check out the above look of Sameer, who also undergoes a look change for his character!

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ashi Singh, Randeep Rai,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian...

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian Football Sensation - Sunil Chhetri
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

past seven days