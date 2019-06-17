Sameer to turn ‘samose wala’ in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been gaining immense love from the audiences.



Currently, the show revolves around Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) staying in Mumbai in order to fulfil Sameer’s dream of becoming an actor.



In the upcoming episodes, Sameer after facing lot of rejections, joins an acting class to polish his skills. In the class, he is asked to enact different types of characters, including that of a samosa seller.



To understand the character well, Sameer actually opens a stall outside his acting class. This helps him understand the chharacter in depth.



Check out the above look of Sameer, who also undergoes a look change for his character!