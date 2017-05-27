Sameera to create another DRAMA in Saath Nibhana Saathiya

New twist and turns are keeping us hooked to Star Plus’ popular daily Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

The Modi family is already in deep shock to see Ricky (Rohit Suchanti) getting married to Sameera (Priya Tandon). Currently, they are having to deal with Sameera’s misbehaviour towards the family.

In the recent episodes, viewers have seen how Sameera disrespected everyone’s sentiments by wearing western clothes during the arti.

Now when Kokila (Rupal Patel) will burn Sameera’s western clothes in anger, Sameera will have another plan in her mind to teach the family a lesson.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Sameera will have a muh dikhai ritual where she will come dressed up in traditional attire and impress everyone but to everyone’s surprise, Sameera will start dancing in the function, and will remove her ghunghat away and everybody will be shocked to see her in western attire.”

Sameera’s act will leave Modi family embarrassed in front of the guests. How will Kokila react to this incident?

We buzzed Priya but did not get any revert till the time we filed the story.

