Sameer's huge drama in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

01 Jun 2019 10:31 AM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been gaining immense love from the audiences.

The current track of the show revolves around Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) staying in Mumbai in order to fulfil Sameer’s dream of becoming an actor.

In the upcoming episodes, during Christmas celebrations, Naina happens to eat alcohol-filled chocolates and gets drunk. In her drunkard state, she gets cosy with Sameer and tries to kiss him.

Naina doesn’t remember anything about this incident, while Sameer pretends to go insane in order to pull Naina’s leg.

Seeing Sameer in this state, she and her father panic.

Viewers can also look forward to Sameer and Naina celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

